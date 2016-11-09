Second gun incident in a week at Tates Creek High School

A Tates Creek High School student brought an unloaded gun into the school building on Wednesday, Principal Sam Meaux said in an email to parents.
“Within five minutes of his entering the school, the weapon was seized and the student was taken into police custody,” Meaux said.
Wednesday’s incident came after another student brought a loaded gun to school Nov. 2. In that case, Lamaar Dequan Sanford was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a concealed deadly weapon and resisting arrest, according to the Fayette County jail website. Sanford was 18 and has been charged as an adult.
In the Wednesday incident, the student, who initially did not intend on coming to school, was observed “in the community” by a Lexington police officer and transported to school after 10 a.m. Prior to being brought to school, the student consented to a cursory pat down and the weapon was not located.
Once the student arrived at school, Tates Creek high staff saw him attempt to hide the weapon in the library and he was taken into custody by Fayette County Department of Law Enforcement officers. He was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and will also face serious administrative consequences through the school district, Meaux said.
“Like you, I’m very troubled by this, especially in light of the situation last week, but I can’t impress upon you enough that Tates Creek High School is a safe learning environment,” Meaux said. “Similar to the situation last week, during the investigation the student stated that he had the weapon for protection outside of school, and not because of anything related to school.”
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments