Education news of interest in Central Kentucky

▪ The Eastern Kentucky University Mock Trial team earned its first tournament win of the year, claiming the top prize at the 15th annual Illinois State University Mock Trial Invitational, held in Bloomington, Ill., Nov. 4-6.
EKU’s first-place team finished 6-1-1, winning both ballots against the University of Illinois-Chicago and Illinois State University, earning a win and a tie against Wheaton College, and splitting the final round against DePaul University. EKU’s second team at the tournament earned an honorable mention, finishing sixth in the 32-team event with a 5-2-1 record.
The first-place team from EKU was led by captain Allie Maples, a political science major from Mount Sterling, who earned an Outstanding Attorney Award for her performance. Other members of the first-place squad were Melissa Mahan, Bloomington, Ill.; Joseph Moore, Bowling Green; Brianna Palmer, Richmond; Kaylyn Perkins, Lily; Alexa Turner, Winchester; and Ryan Wiggins, Georgetown. Maples, Moore, Perkins and Turner are members of EKU Honors.
EKU’s sixth-place team includes co-captain Laura Jackson, Artemus, who won an Outstanding Attorney Award; and Hayley Abbott, Corbin, who earned an Outstanding Witness Award. The sixth-place team also included Alicia Gilbert, Brooksville; Chiani Murray, New York City; Peyton Ratliff and Reagan Roberts, Monticello; Angel Spurlock, Rockcastle; and Ashley Thompson, Lawrenceburg. Gilbert, Roberts and Thompson are also members of EKU Honors.
▪ The Kentucky Community and Technical College System received 16 Medallion Awards for outstanding achievement in marketing communications, including top honors in several categories, at the National Conference for Marketing and Public Relations District 2 annual conference Oct. 23-25 in Pensacola, Fla.
KCTCS accepted gold awards in the following categories: Nifty and Thrifty, Big Sandy Community and Technical College; Media Success Stories, Hopkinsville Community College; Mobile App, Somerset Community College; Digital Media, Somerset Community College; Brochure/flier, KCTCS; Poster, KCTCS.
▪ Erika Smith, guidance department chair and senior class counselor at Lexington Catholic High School, has earned the designation of Certified Educational Planner, making her one of only two in the state of Kentucky.
Certification is granted to consultants and counselors who meet stringent application requirements including a Master’s degree, specialized training, significant professional experience, and involvement in professional activities and organizations.
▪ Fayette County Public Schools partnered in a 24-Hour Homeless Experience to raise awareness and money for homeless students.
Some 40 leaders from faith communities, businesses, and local government spent a night on the streets of Lexington (5 p.m. Nov. 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2) — each with only a blanket, two sandwiches, and two bottles of water — and will share stories and videos via social media and other outlets as they rally support for a fund that will be administered by the Community Action Council on students’ behalf.
The public can make tax-deductible PayPal donations through Givekidsahome.com. For every $700 raised, one family will be housed for a month, which will cover gaps as they navigate programs that can provide a more permanent solution for them and their children.
“Our goal is to keep them stable (and in school) because we know that education will break that cycle of homelessness and poverty,” said Faith Thompson, associate director of Student Support Services in FCPS.
▪ Morning Pointe of Lexington-East is now a sponsor of the Henry Clay High School volleyball team. Dr. John Allen, a resident at the senior living community, used to be part of the volley ball program, traveling with the team and offering medical attention to those in need. He was excited to join Morning Pointe residents and associates at a recent Henry Clay volleyball game, getting an opportunity to meet the team.
