Test scores upgraded in Jessamine, Bourbon, Powell, 6 other districts

At East Jessamine High School, teachers recently got a free lunch and students were treated to shaved ice drinks. More celebrations are on the way.
The reason: After an annual review, the Kentucky Department of Education discovered that state officials had erred in computing the statewide 2015-16 scores of East Jessamine High School, Powell County High School and three other schools, as well as four overall districts, including Bourbon County. It meant that East Jessamine High School in Nicholasville is now ranked “distinguished,” not “proficient.”
The nine adjusted schools and districts did better than originally reported. All 173 school districts in the state have had the reviews. Accountability data is always considered preliminary until the annual review is complete, said education department spokeswoman Nancy Rodriguez.
“It certainly was a welcome message,” said East Jessamine principal Aaron Etherington. “We have a core of high quality staff members, an exceptional group of students, and we know that we work hard every day, that our kids work hard every day, but for that message to come, it just validates our work.”
Bourbon County received an initial classification of “needs improvement,” but was upgraded to proficient.
“While we are happy to be named a proficient district, there is a great deal of work to do,” Bourbon Superintendent Amy Baker said. “Our students, teachers and administrators are focused on continuous improvement for all students.”
Rodriguez said the school and district report cards have been updated online on the Kentucky Department of Education website to reflect the changes.
Other changes:
▪ Corbin Independent district was upgraded from distinguished to distinguished/progressing and was also designated a district of distinction.
▪ Dayton Independent district was upgraded from proficient to distinguished/progressing.
▪ The Kenton County district was was upgraded from proficient to distinguished.
▪ Cumberland County Middle School and Madisonville North Hopkins High School were upgraded from distinguished to distinguished/progressing and were named schools of distinction. Noe Middle School in Jefferson County was upgraded from needs improvement to proficient/progressing.
▪ Powell County High School was upgraded from needs improvement/progressing to proficient/progressing.
Powell County Principal Doug Brewer said of the new rating: “We’re flying high.”
