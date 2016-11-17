Lafayette student charged with felony after brass knuckles found

A student who brought a pair of brass knuckles to Lafayette High School Thursday has been charged with a felony, principal Bryne Jacobs told parents in an email.
Jacobs provided the message to the Herald-Leader.
He said that acting on a tip, school officials conducted an investigation and found the brass knuckles. Under state law, brass knuckles are considered a deadly weapon and the student who had them in his possession has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, which is a felony.
The student may face possible legal consequences through the court system, as well as administrative consequences through the school district, Jacobs said in his email.
“This provides the perfect opportunity for us to reinforce with our students the importance of not bringing dangerous items to school and to remind our kids that anytime they have safety concerns that they should tell an adult immediately,” Jacobs said.
Superintendent Manny Caulk announced this week that he is strengthening security measures at all Fayette County high schools after three students brought guns to Tates Creek High School within a 12-day period this month.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments