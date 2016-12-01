Here’s how to apply for vacant Fayette County school board seat

The Kentucky Department of Education is accepting applications for a new Fayette County Public Schools board member to replace Amanda Ferguson, who resigned her post Nov. 9.
The new board member will serve out the remainder of Ferguson’s term, through December 2018.
Applications are for the vacant District 4 seat on the Fayette County Board of Education representing portions of central Lexington south of Main Street and east of South Broadway.
Dallam B. Harper Jr., a former chairman of the Fayette Urban Planning Commission, and Stephanie Aschmann Spires, the former director of a Lexington children’s shelter, have both announced their intention to apply for the seat.
School board members help the district create a collaborative community that ensures all students achieve at high levels and graduate prepared to excel in a global society, officials said in a news release this week.
Board members develop policy that governs the operation of schools and provide leadership that establishes long-range plans and programs. They hire the district superintendent and issue annual evaluation reports. They set local tax rates and oversee spending.
Applications can be picked up at the Fayette County Public Schools’ district office at 701 East Main Street or downloaded from the Kentucky Department of Education website at http://education.ky.gov/districts/legal/Pages/default.aspx or requested by calling the Kentucky Department of Education at 502-564-4474.
Applications should be completed and mailed by Dec. 15 to: Commissioner of Education, 5th Floor, 300 Building, Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt will select the new board member, after receiving a recommendation from a panel whose members will interview the candidates. The commissioner, by law, has to make an appointment within 90 days of being notified of the vacancy.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
