Henry Clay students attend Model United Nations conference

▪ Twenty-nine Henry Clay High School students attended the 30th William and Mary Model United Nations conference recently in Williamsburg, Va. They represented countries as diverse as Austria, Jordan and Nepal; debated in the General Assembly, Specialized Agencies and Crisis Committees; and formulated UN resolutions of different key world issues with students from 63 high schools from 16 states and Washington.
Two Henry Clay students took home individuals awards:
Evan V. Hayes received the Outstanding Delegate Award for his representation of Pacha Khan Zadran in the Bonn Conference in 2001.
Will Andrews received an honorable mention for his representation of Hoersch-Kessei Drive in the Trade Federation.
▪ Lexington native Virginia Newsome has been chosen as a finalist for the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, giving her the chance to win up to $100,000 dollars in tuition money.
Newsome became a finalist via an online entry and video submission, telling her dreams for changing the world and how she plans to make an impact with her degree/education.
Newsome will compete with three other finalists in an on-field competition to throw as many footballs as possible in 30 seconds from the 5-yard line into an oversized Dr Pepper can replica. The winner will get the $100,000 tuition prize, the runner-up $20,000, and the remaining two will each receive $2,500 toward their college education.
▪ Partners for Youth and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky have awarded 11 scholarships to the following students:
Dieumerci Isidor of Lafayette High School received $1,500 for the A.J. Newcomb Scholarship, named in honor of a Lafayette recipient who died of heart transplant complications soon after graduating in 2001. The $1,000 scholarship winners included Samwele John of Lafayette, Izabel Gomez of Bryan Station, and Day’Eisha Andrews, Ana Jordan, Raquel Johnson, Luis Paredes and Lizbeth Perez, all of Paul Laurence Dunbar; Jessel Martinez, Marlene Pelayo and Wesly Discua, all of Woodford County High School.
▪ Long-time Midway University trustee Jan Hunter recently pledged a gift of $2 million over the next two years to the univeristy.
“I recently heard someone say that ‘the opportunity of a lifetime must be taken during the lifetime of the opportunity,’ and that spoke to me,” Hunter said. “There are so many positive things happening at Midway, and we need to invest in the institution and rally others to do the same to keep building on our current momentum.”
“This gift is coming at a great time, said John P. Marsden, president of Midway University. “The university has been given a unique opportunity to grow our undergraduate population now that we have transitioned to full co-education.”
Marsden said the money will be used to update the residence halls and and support the university’s growing number of student athletes (260 in 14 sports) and the addition of three new sports for the 2017-18 academic year: men’s tennis, men’s cross country and co-ed cheerleading.
“We plan to utilize this gift in the way that will touch the most students — improving their living space and enhancing our student center and athletic facilities,” Marsden said.
▪ Christmas came early for the aviation program at Eastern Kentucky University.
It is one of five collegiate partners selected by Cessna Aircraft Co. to participate in the 2017 Top Hawk program. As a result, Eastern will receive a new Cessna Skyhawk 172 aircraft in early 2017 to support flight training, recruiting efforts and promotional activities during the academic school year.
“This is all I wanted for Christmas,” said Joe Marthaler, chief flight instructor for the program (aviation.eku.edu), who said the program will allow “EKU Aviation to further enhance its position within the aviation community and market our program to the state and region.”
The Cessna Skyhawk 172 features a glass flight deck, which “the industry requires to create a smooth transition for our students to the next level in their careers,” Marthaler said. “Our students will now have a choice that they would not have otherwise had.”
Other university partners selected for the 2017 Top Hawk program are Ohio State University, Auburn University, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Louisiana Tech University.
