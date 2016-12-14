Three from Lexington named to Prichard Committee

Three civic and faith leaders from Lexington have been named to the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, a statewide citizens’ group that advocates for improved Kentucky schools:
▪ Rev. C.B. Akins Sr., pastor of First Baptist Bracktown Church. Akins has been pastor at the Lexington church since 1983, during which time its active membership has grown from 65 to more than 1,000 people. He is vice chair of the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees and has served as a member of the Kentucky Board of Education, the Commerce Lexington Board of Directors, the Board of Trustees of Midway College and the University of Kentucky President’s Commission on Diversity.
▪ Melissa Moore Murphy, an attorney with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and a former criminal prosecutor in Fayette and McCracken counties and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District. She has been a PTA member and parent representative on decision-making councils at Lexington schools. Murphy also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center and GreenHouse 17.
▪ Emmanuel Washington, founder of the company EVOLVE and an education advocate. A graduate of Tuskegee University College of Business and Information Science, he is a volunteer with William Wells Brown Elementary School’s “Reading, Writing, and Rewards” program and Reading Camp Rocks of Lexington, and is a member of the Lexington Urban League Young Professionals.
Others new members are Leo Calderón, director for Latino programs and Services at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights; Nancy Grayson of Walton, director of Strategic Initiatives for the Northern Kentucky Education Council; Veeko A. Lucas of Louisville, senior manager of The New Teacher Project, a national nonprofit; Daksha Mehta of Eliabethtown, a rheumatologist and specialist in arthritis and osteoporosis.
