School board denies principal’s request to withdraw resignation

Several parents and students sent a unified message to the Scott County school board Thursday: bring back our principal.
Terry Quillen, the former principal of Garth Elementary School, requested the school board withdraw his resignation, saying he was not given adequate time to consider his decision. Quillen’s resignation stemmed from an undisclosed incident that occurred Nov. 30.
Dayle Leach, a grandmother of a Garth Elementary School student, said her granddaughter cried when she found out Quillen would no longer be at the school.
“I want to say that if a principal affects a 6-year-old child that way, that’s a pretty wonderful principal,” she said.
Other children and parents also spoke highly of Quillen and wanted him to be reinstated.
However, the comments from parents and students were not enough to sway the board. It denied Quillen’s request on the basis that evidence showed it was “more likely than not that the resignation was knowing and voluntary.”
Many audience members were upset at the board’s decision, yelling comments such as “(Scott County Schools superintendent Kevin) Hub must go.”
Paul Krueger, director of elementary education for the school system, is serving as acting principal at Garth Elementary.
