Luallen, Hackbart, Gray honored by UK’s Martin School

Awards/honors
▪ Jane Wells, an associate professor in the University of Kentucky’s Von Allmen School of Accountancy in the Gatton College of Business and Economics, and a former assistant dean of undergraduate studies at the college, has been recognized by the Kentucky Society of CPAs. Wells received an Educator Who Made a Difference Award from the organization.
She was nominated by Vickie Richardson of Vickie C. Richardson CPA in Mount Sterling. In her nomination, Richardson said she was inspired by Wells’ real-world accounting experience and touched by her thoughtful encouragement.
▪ Farryn Beatty of Edythe J. Hayes paced Fayette County Public Schools students in the 2016 Improbable Baubles design contest, taking first place in the middle school division with her entry, titled “Abandon.” Araceli Lopez of Winburn was runner-up with “Wicked Gem.” In the elementary group, Jackson Pugh of Veterans Park was runner-up with “Dragon Blazer,” and Madison Law of Cardinal Valley placed third with “World of King King.” The theme for this fall’s competition at the Headley-Whitney Museum was fairy tales.
In other recognition, Winburn’s Halie Boyer was among the Judges’ Picks with “Untitled,” and honorable mentions went to Clementine Coomes of Hayes with “Diamond and Toads,” Ellen Bohannon of Winburn with “Snow White,” Evelin Meijia of Cardinal Valley with “Glitter Princess,” and Bryanna Ruehrwein of Veterans Park with “The Chamber.”
The entries totaled about 150 and are on display through Wednesday at the museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. For hours and admission details, visit the museum’s website or call 859-255-6653.
▪ UK’s Martin School of Public Policy and Administration recently honored a distinguished alumnus and inducted two new members into the Kentucky Public Service Hall of Fame.
Former Kentucky Lt. Gov. Crit Luallen and Merl Hackbart, the first person ever to serve as director of the Martin School in the early 1970s, were welcomed into the hall of fame. Larry W. Gray, president of Baptist Health Corbin, was selected as the school’s distinguished alumnus for 2016.
▪ Adam Bauer and Elouise Betts of Lafayette High School both earned third-place honors in the 2016 Write Stuff Teen Contest, sponsored by Gilda’s Club Louisville. Adam, a senior, entered an essay in the category of students who have had cancer, and Elouise, a junior, submitted a piece of two-dimensional art.
Through essays, poems, videos and artwork, students in grades 6-12 from Kentucky and Southern Indiana reflect on what it’s like to live with cancer — dealing either with their own condition or someone close to them.
▪ UK students Steven Liu and Courtney Eaton are two of 850 undergraduate students from 359 colleges and universities across the United States selected to receive the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship.
Liu, a Lexington native studying computer science, received $4,000 to complete the Nagoya University exchange program in Japan. Eaton, an elementary education major from Louisville, was awarded $1,000 to participate in the Consortium for Overseas Student Teaching program in South Africa.
▪ Judges selected Sportsmanship Trophy winners this year in the Fayette County Middle School Cheer and Dance Showcase. Tates Creek and Bryan Station tied in cheer, and Bryan Station received the award in dance. In addition, nearly two dozen students earned spirit awards Dec. 3 at host Lafayette High School.
Beaumont: Katie Holcomb (cheer), Ellie Martin (dance), Savannah Woods (step)
Bryan Station: Savannah Stevens and Sydney Hawkins (cheer), Maleah McCall (dance)
Crawford: Tiana Clark and Avery Fox (cheer)
Edythe J. Hayes: Afton Howard (cheer), Isabella Mullins (dance)
Jessie Clark: Morgan Robinson (cheer), Ellie McCurry (dance)
Leestown: Austin Asbury (cheer)
Lexington Traditional Magnet: Macey Henderson (cheer), Dylan Proctor (dance), Shelby Wilson (step)
Morton: Iza Gaworski (A Team cheer) and Renee Raglin (B Team cheer), Alexis Smith (dance)
Southern: Jordyn Barbour (cheer), Jasmine Jarrell (dance)
Tates Creek: Michaela Dunson (cheer), Hannah Whaley (dance)
Winburn: Brenae Shanks and Amica Snow (cheer)
▪ Winburn Middle School pulled away from its regional field in the annual Kentucky Colonels Sixth-Grade Showcase, which concluded on Dec. 3. Tates Creek was runner-up in the academic competition, followed by Beaumont and Morton.
The showcase, sponsored by the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, is designed for students who are sometimes “lost” between elementary (4-5) and middle grades (6-8) in Governor’s Cup contests. Schools are grouped into competitive divisions of several teams each.
In the quick-recall portion of Section 28, Winburn placed first, Tates Creek was second, and Morton finished third. The competition also included written assessments in several areas. Here are the top individual results from Fayette County Public Schools:
Mathematics: T1. Sireesha Gutti, Winburn, and Thomas Ehrenborg, Morton; 3. Krishna Bhatraju, Winburn.
Science: 1. Ralph Bright, Tates Creek; 2. Krishna Bhatraju, Winburn; 3. Charlie Naish, Beaumont.
Social studies: 1. Ralph Bright, Tates Creek; 2. Riya Guha, Winburn; 3. Alex Price, Beaumont.
Language arts: 1. Riya Guha, Winburn; 2. Bailey Zhu, Beaumont; 3. Lily Miles, Beaumont.
Arts and humanities: 1. Dorottya Gal, Winburn; 2. Halie Boyer, Winburn; 3. Daksha Pillai, Winburn.
Composition: 1. Aimee Stamm, Tates Creek; 2. Olivia Sparks, Morton; 3. Keelin Wittkamp, Morton.
For the Section 28 scores and complete results, visit www.kaac.com.
Miscellaneous
▪ Superintendent Manny Caulk encourages families, students, Fayette County Public Schools staff, and the larger community to read “Beyond the Bake Sale: The Essential Guide to Family-School Partnerships” during winter break and to attend his next book club meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Eastside branch of the Lexington Public Library, 3000 Blake James Drive.
Copies of “Beyond the Bake Sale” are available in all school libraries, through the public library, and at a 10 percent discount from Joseph-Beth Booksellers.
Comments