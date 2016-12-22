Scott superintendent: Principal who resigned didn't protect autistic student

Former Garth Elementary School Principal Terry Quillen did not protect a child despite seeing an alleged assault by a teacher, the school superintendent said.
"In fact, Principal Quillen did not act as an advocate for the student when he witnessed the incident," Scott County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said
Hub also said Garth math teacher Jayson "Jay" Featherston, was not restraining a child Nov. 30 as was claimed. Featherton is accused of dragging an autistic child.
"It is an undisputed fact that this was not a restraint issue. At no time was the child a danger to himself or others," Hub said.
Quillen said Wednesday he had no immediate comment. Parents voiced their support for Quillen and asked that he be reinstated after his initial resignation. But Quillen’s request to withdraw his resignation was rejected by the Scott County school board.
Hub's comment came after the News-Graphic reported Kentucky State Police are conducting a criminal assault investigation targeting Featherston.
Hub noted the News-Graphic previously had cited sources saying Quillen had failed to report the incident in a timely fashion and that it had involved Featherston restraining the special-needs student.
The newspaper reported Tuesday that two search warrant affidavits filed by KSP Detective Ryan Fox allege Featherston dragged an autistic student "down a second story hallway, onto a staircase, and then drug (the student) down the first floor hallway."
Fox said he reviewed Garth security video that captured the incident.
Both Quillen and Featherston resigned on Dec. 1.
Hub, school district Human Resources Director Frank Howatt and Special Education Director Martin Hendrix met with Fox that same day.
Fox also interviewed the child and his parents.
Hub notified parents of the principal's departure in a letter sent home on Dec. 2.
