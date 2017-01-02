Madison County Schools selected as first recipient of Computer Science Education Incentive Award

▪ Madison County Schools has been named the first recipient of the Computer Science Education Incentive Award, given to school districts that promote growth and awareness of computer science education throughout Kentucky. Each middle school in Madison County will receive $1,000 to further computer science education efforts. In total, the district will receive $5,000.
Madison County Schools was one of the first school districts in Kentucky to offer the new AP Computer Science Principles course, a high school course designed to expose students to global issues surrounding coding, computational thinking and coding across multiple platforms. To be eligible for the award, Madison County Schools held a district-wide Hour of Code event at all five middle schools. On Dec. 7, 2,638 middle school students earned their code certificate by completing Hour of Code tutorials.
▪ The Blue Grass Community Foundation has presented nearly $12,700 to a dozen sites in Fayette County Public Schools through the 2016 Teacher Mini-Grants Program, which encourages innovation in the classroom. In reviewing the applications, a committee of community volunteers considered each project’s potential to improve student achievement, the number of students who would benefit, the potential for continuation and replication, cost effectiveness and creativity.
The following proposals received mini grants:
Athens-Chilesburg Elementary: $1,000 for a math-based school improvement initiative
Booker T. Washington Elementary: $998 to monitor progress in capturing education data in grades K-2
Booker T. Washington Elementary: $1,000 for preschool music and literacy programs
Carter G. Woodson Academy: $1,000 for science/math-embedded high-interest short stories in Spanish classes
District office: $989 for a world languages lending library
James Lane Allen Elementary: $800 for an Asian arts and culture celebration for grades K-5
Lafayette High School: $715 for “Cacahouete: la Vie d’un Hamster,” an anthology written and published by French students
Meadowthorpe Elementary: $983 for Techno Reading Center follow-up for third-graders
Northern Elementary: $992 for a Book Bag Club in grades K-3
Picadome Elementary: $854 for a Scholastic Ready-To-Go Classroom Library for second-graders
Sandersville Elementary: $988 for a student-researched and student-written magazine called “All About Kentucky” in grades 3-5
Southern Elementary: $1,000 for a physical education fitness corner for grades K-5
Tates Creek Middle: $872 for Breakout EDU — Engaging Students in the 4Cs of 21st-Century Learning
Tates Creek Middle: $494 for “Foundations in Personal Finance: Middle School Edition”
The Blue Grass Community Foundation was founded in 1967 as a public charity dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Central Kentucky. Last year, the foundation awarded more than $8 million in grants and scholarships. To learn more, go to Bgcf.org or contact Kristen Tidwell at 859-225-3343.
Comments