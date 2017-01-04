Here are the eight candidates for vacant Fayette school board seat

Eight people have applied for the District 4 seat on the Fayette County Public Schools board that was vacated when Amanda Ferguson resigned, according to a a letter released by Kentucky Department of Education officials Wednesday.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt must choose a replacement within 90 days of Ferguson’s Nov. 9 resignation. The appointment will be effective until the end of 2018, which would have been the end of Ferguson’s term. The next four-year term for that seat will be filled in the November 2018 general election.
The candidates are Susan S. DuArte; former Urban County Planning Commission Chairman Dallam Harper; Christin W. Helmuth; Michael E. Kennedy; Natasha Murray, who unsuccessfully ran against Ferguson in 2014; Ismael A. Shalash; Stephanie Aschmann Spires, the former director of a Lexington childrens’ shelter; and James W. Thomas.
Biographical information on the candidates were not immediately available Wednesday through the Kentucky Department of Education.
Harper and Spires earlier sent news releases to the Herald-Leader announcing that they had applied. Murray in 2014 was a consultant with the Kentucky Department of Education.
Applicants for the District 4 seat must meet a number of criteria, including being a resident of the district, which includes an area south of Main Street and east of South Broadway.
As part of Pruitt’s selection of school board member replacements, district officials advertise for candidates. Once the candidates are determined, the state Department of Education creates a panel to screen the candidates. The panel can include members of other local school boards or recently retired educators. That panel is chaired by a Kentucky Department of Education staff member or the commissioner’s designee for board appointments. The panel makes recommendations to Pruitt. The deadline for people to apply for the seat was Dec. 15.
John Thompson, the commissioner’s designee for board member appointments, wrote to Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk Tuesday saying that he would chair the interview and screening committee and two other people from other districts would also conduct the interviews. The interviews will take place on Jan. 31 at Fayette County’s Central Office, said Thompson’s letter, which was provided by state education department officials.
