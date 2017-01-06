Transy students move into new dorms, and yes, they have Tempur-Pedic mattresses

Ben Wagner, a junior majoring in neuroscience from Green Bay, Wisc., carried a refrigerator in to his new room in Pioneer Hall on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
Dave Finan, left, helped his son, Donovan Finan, a sophomore, move into his new room in Pioneer Hall on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
Two new dorms, Bassett Hall, left, and Pioneer Hall, right, were ready for students on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
Sophomore Donovan Finan, left, had help from Transy Police Chief Gregg Muravchick, middle, and his dad, Dave Finan, as he moved into Pioneer Hall on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
The lobby in Pioneer Hall on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
One of the smaller student lounge areas in Pioneer Hall on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
Brian Mudrak, a sophomore majoring in math from Georgetown, moved a chest in his new room in Pioneer Hall on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
One of the kitchenettes in Bassett Hall on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
A large commons area in Bassett Hall on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
Madeline Lefler, left, made her bed, while her mother, Ann Lefler, helped her roommate, Mackenzie Dent, back right, with her bed, in their suite in Bassett Hall on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
Alex Isaac, a senior from Lexington majoring in Education and French, carried items to his new dorm, Pioneer Hall, on the Transylvania University campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each.
Transylvania University Dept. of Public Safety officer John Carrico, left, and Chief Gregg Muravchick helped carry a roll of carpet for a student moving into Pioneer Hall on the campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, January 6, 2017. Transylvania University opened two new residence halls this week, capping off extensive residential life construction and renovation projects. In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts. The new facilities will house around 140 students each. Transy staff and students helped other students move-in.
