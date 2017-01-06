Education

January 6, 2017 4:20 PM

Transy students move into new dorms, and yes, they have Tempur-Pedic mattresses

By Linda Blackford

lblackford@herald-leader.com

Transylvania University students moved in to two new dorms on campus Friday.

Bassett and Pioneer Halls will each house about 140 students and will feature study lounges and Tempur-Pedic mattresses. The first two floors of Pioneer Hall will be home to members of Transylvania’s four fraternities. Bassett Hall will offer suite-style living for upper-class students.

“These improvements to our campus enhance the value of a Transylvania education,” President Seamus Carey said. “The new buildings are not only attractive living spaces, but they also provide a college experience that integrates living and learning. I’m especially excited about the classroom and collaborative learning areas in the new residence halls.”

Bassett is named after James E. “Ted” Bassett III, a lifetime member of Transylvania’s Board of Trustees, who contributed the project’s initial gift.

In addition to the four-story, state-of-the-art Bassett and Pioneer halls, the university recently turned a large area in front of the new facilities into green space and opened a nearby pavilion and basketball and sand volleyball courts.

