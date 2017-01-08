Live camels, wise men, and King’s cake on Epiphany Sunday in Lexington

There was a little note in the printed program at Lexington’s Christ Church Cathedral Sunday that might have warranted a double take. It said, “As the camels process, please don’t reach out and touch them.”
A grand procession that included two live camels , church members dressed as the three Kings or Wise Men and singing was featured at Epiphany Sunday service at Lexington’s Christ Church Cathedral.
The Epiphany marks a visit to the baby Jesus by The Magi, also called three Kings, or Wise Men .It is also the official end to the Christmas season for many Christians.
The Rev. Brent Owens, the associate dean of Christ Church Cathedral, said the Epiphany celebration was for the “unveiling of Baby Jesus by the three wise men who journeyed from the east and followed\the star and ended up in Bethlehem where they worshiped the baby Jesus.”
“There was great joy and they also gave” gold, frankincense and myrhh, he said.
Some scholars think that these three gifts were chosen for their symbolism —gold representing kingship, frankincense a symbol of a priestly role, and myrrh a prefiguring of Jesus’ death and embalming, according to the website biblicalarchaeology.org.
A breakfast including a King's Cake for children was served Sunday as part of the celebration. A King’s Cake includes a small plastic baby to represent the Baby Jesus inside ; and the person who gets the piece of cake with the baby is thought to have good luck.
Church member Elizabeth Conrad said Bob Huddleston of Lost River Game Farm in Orleans, Indiana provided the camels. Church members Bernie Conrad, John Brice and Mason Owens dressed as the three Wise Men or Kings, she said.
Grayson Pollard, 4, was among the children who got an up close look at the camels before the procession.
“They were big and soft,” said Grayson. Said his brother Owen Pollard, 11, “Their throats were weird.”
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments