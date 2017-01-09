BCTC’s new Georgetown/Scott County Advanced Manufacturing Center now open

Awards/honors
▪ The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Office of Professional Development and Innovation has been selected as a finalist for the Bellwether Award, sponsored by the Community College Futures Assembly. The office’s Innovative Educator Academy: Enabling Innovation in the Community College was selected as a finalist in the Planning, Governance and Finance category.
The academy is a think tank that empowers participants to identify challenges and generate ideas in an unconstrained collegial “ThinkShop” network. This academy has emerged into a grassroots movement driven by faculty for change and innovation to help the Kentucky Community and Technical College System identify solutions to challenges in higher education.
All finalists will present at the assembly on Jan. 30 in Orlando, Fla. Winners will be announced Jan. 31.
Miscellaneous
▪ Almost 1,200 Bluegrass Community and Technical College students have begun their studies in a new 78,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Center in Georgetown. The students will be taught by 12 full-time and 20 part-time faculty.
Manufacturing-related programs relocated to the new center include industrial maintenance, electronics, programmable logic controllers, industrial electricity, robotics, mechanical drives, fluid power, machining and welding.
Customized work force training for business development will also be offered, as well as general education courses to support residents from Georgetown/Scott County and the surrounding communities.
The new campus is part of the 20-acre site at Lane’s Run Business Park in Georgetown.
Unlike traditional community college campuses, the Advanced Manufacturing Center is designed to mirror a manufacturing production facility. While containing classrooms, administrative offices and computer labs, the bulk of its space will be a flexible high bay.
Born out of Toyota’s concern about a lack of skilled technicians who could maintain the increasingly complex machinery of manufacturing, Toyota worked with the college to create the program in 2006. The program gives students real work experience in the field and supplies Toyota and 16 other manufacturers in the region with a skilled labor force.
For more information, go to Legacy.bluegrass.kctcs.edu/photos/georgetown.
Comments