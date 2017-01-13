How to grade a student’s work? Lexington schools try new approaches

0:59 Melt the mask? Pause

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:27 Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:16 Painting party for Chocolate Holler

0:37 Watch Austin MacGinnis' game-winning field goal