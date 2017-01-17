Fayette County schools to make up day missed because of snow

Fayette County Public Schools will make up the Jan. 6 snow day on March 17, district officials said Tuesday.
All schools and programs will operate on a regular schedule that Friday. Although schools were also dismissed an hour early on Jan. 5, at this point the district does not yet have to make up another full instructional day.
State law requires school districts to make up every day missed so that the school year contains at least 170 days of teaching and learning and 1,062 instructional hours. There is no exception unless the district misses 20 consecutive days or a change is approved by the governor or General Assembly. The Fayette County district calendars are updated after district officials confirm each make-up date.
This school year’s other possible make-up dates are May 22-26, May 30-31, June 1-2, and June 5-9. The last day of school for 2016-2017 is set for May 19, pending weather make-up days.
High school graduation dates are not set until the threat of bad weather has passed and all make-up dates are scheduled.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
