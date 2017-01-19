School might stop senior rankings. Should graduating first in class matter?

Whether a student graduates first in their high school class or at a lower rank is not as much of a factor these days nationwide for some college admissions and scholarships.
But parent Chris Gilligan says some colleges still ask students for that number and he wants Henry Clay High School’s decision-making council to take more time before eliminating the practice of ranking students in a graduating class.
The panel is considering eliminating the practice beginning with the class of 2021, which are students now in the eighth grade. Henry Clay’s school council has given the policy a first reading — tentative approval — and is set to take a final vote in February.
Class ranking is a summary of a student’s academic record compared to those of other students in the class. It takes into account the difficulty of the course and the grade the student earns, according to the website collegeboard.org. Class rank was once a major component in admission decisions, the College Board website said. But more than half of all high schools no longer report student rankings because officials fear it can penalize an excellent student. Many large state universities, however, still require applicants to report class rank as do many scholarship programs, the website said.
Gilligan doesn’t think that families are being allowed a significant enough role in the decision by the Henry Clay council and says that council members should conduct more research. The Henry Clay council is composed of parents, teachers, administrators and a non-voting student who make major decisions for the school.
“Eliminating class rank could be the greatest invention since sliced bread; or it could be the worst idea since ‘New Coke’,” said Gilligan. “Families may not care. It might not be a big change, but they have the right to be notified and the right to be heard."
Henry Clay Principal Paul Little said he and other council members have been open about the proposal and about why they think class ranking should no longer be used.
“We just feel like it’s outdated,” said Little. “Numerous times I’ve had kids stressing over the class rank. We’re trying to do what we think is best for kids. We’ve got a young man who’s got a 4.0, he’s 79th in his class.”
Little said class rank doesn’t represent the whole student. He said school council members have talked to some college officials who say that having a class ranking is not essential for admission.
At the University of Kentucky and Transylvania University, for example, officials told the Herald-Leader they don’t ask about class rankings on their student applications.
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School has also decided not to use class rankings, according to principal Betsy Rains. Principals at other high schools in Lexington still use them.
“As long as a large number of universities request it, I believe it should be made available to them — regardless of whether a high school thinks it is valuable. Many colleges value it and that is what matters,” Gilligan said
Gilligan thinks Henry Clay’s council members have students’ best interest at heart, but he’s concerned that parents of middle school students who will be affected by the policy change haven’t been given notice.
Little said that he would notify officials at the middle schools that feed into Henry Clay, and “conduct more research on our end.”
Valarie Honeycutt Spears
