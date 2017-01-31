Swastika found on bathroom wall at Henry Clay High School

A student leader at Henry Clay High School is calling for a district task force on hate speech after a drawing of a swastika was found on the wall of a boys’ bathroom.
Zachariah Sippy, who is Jewish, told the Herald-Leader that it is not the first anti-Semitic act that he has witnessed at Henry Clay. A swastika was the emblem of the anti-Semitic German Nazi party.
“Most of this is not rooted in malice, but rather in ignorance. But that does not make it any less painful and hateful,” Zach said in a Facebook post.
“Jokes about the size of my nose and the greed and power of Jewish people are commonplace,” said Zach. “Swastikas can be found all over the school drawn either on desks or in notebooks (mostly as jokes) as if they have no meaning.”
“Hate should have no place in our schools; it destroys the learning environment.”
Zach said he notified Henry Clay principal Paul Little, who thanked him for bringing the issue to his attention.
In an email, Little said to Zach: “It saddens me that such ignorance is so widespread. We will definitely look into this. I believe we need to do a better job of cultivating awareness and acceptance at Henry Clay.”
Zach said his father is the rabbi at Temple Adath Israel.
Zach is a student leader on the school’s decision-making council and vice-president of the Young Democrats.
He is asking that Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk and the school board form a task force that is 50 percent students to investigate hate crimes and hateful speech in schools.
Zach said he thinks the anti-Semitic climate at the school has grown worse since the presidential election of Donald Trump.
