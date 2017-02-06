Hall honored by Rotary Club; students named to honor bands

Awards/honors
▪ Monica Hall, the Family Resource Center coordinator at Booker T. Washington Elementary, has been awarded the Humanitarian Cup by the Rotary Club of Lexington. This annual award goes to someone who exemplifies Rotary’s primary tenant of “service above self.” The club surprised her with an engraved silver cup at its Jan. 26 meeting and donated $1,000 for Family Resource and Youth Services Coalition programs at her school.
▪ In the Lexington League of Women Voters’ annual essay contest, second place and a $150 prize went to Sahar Mohammadzadeh, a junior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, for her entry, “Searching for Liberty and Justice for All.”
Third place and a $100 prize went to Theodore Ehrenborg, a sophomore at Henry Clay High School, for “My Last Bystander Election.” Samwele John, a senior English Language Learner student at Lafayette High School, received a $100 special recognition award, honoring the extra effort needed to address complex ideas in a second language. His essay was titled “The Way of American.”
Honorariums of $50 were awarded to teachers or staff whom the students cited as mentors: Kristin Studle at Dunbar, Scott Brown at Henry Clay, and Tim Mitsumori at Lafayette.
For the competition, Fayette County students in public and private schools were encouraged to submit essays about the divisive 2016 presidential campaign. The writers were asked to reflect on the experience and explain some lessons learned.
▪ Fourteen University of Kentucky undergraduate students have been awarded Oswald Research and Creativity Program awards by the Office of Undergraduate Research.
Students submitted research posters in six categories: biological sciences; design, including architecture, landscape architecture and interior design; fine arts, including film, music, photography, painting and sculpture; humanities, from creative and critical-research approaches; physical and engineering sciences; and social sciences. Winners in each category received $350; second-place finishers received $200.
The winners are:
Biological Sciences
First place: Grant Boggess, a senior majoring in materials engineering and mechanical engineering; second place: Marie Noel, a senior majoring in animal science and equine science
Design
First place: William Greene, a senior majoring in landscape architecture; second place: Emily Preece, a senior majoring in interior design
Fine Arts
First place: Amy Hoagland, a senior majoring in fine art; second place: Jenny Winstead, a senior majoring in English (creative writing) and theater (play writing)
Humanities: Creative
First place: Adekunle Tiwaladeoluwa, a senior majoring in international studies and English; second place: Yvonne Johnson, a senior majoring in English and computer science
Humanities: Critical
First place: Abby Schroering, a senior majoring in theater and English; second place: Rachel Strange, a senior majoring in communication
Engineering
First place: Tahnee Qualls, senior majoring in biosystems engineering; second place: Areej Saeed, a junior majoring in biosystems and agricultural engineering
Social Sciences
First place: Martha Tillson, a junior majoring in social work and psychology; second place: Jessica Emly, a sophomore majoring in elementary education
▪ Hundreds of high school students in several counties auditioned for the Kentucky Music Educators Association’s District 7 honor bands, and dozens of the selected musicians are from Fayette County Public Schools. The concert and symphonic bands’ concert is set for 11 a.m. March 11 at Bryan Station High School, and the jazz groups are to perform at 11 a.m. March 18 at Henry Clay High School.
Concert band
Bryan Station: Tozcha Bean, baritone; Jonathan Dunaway, bassoon
Henry Clay: Veda Moore, trumpet; Jonathan Quevedo, trumpet; Josh Slayton, snare; James Gooding, snare; Katie Demos, flute; Julia D’Orazio, flute; Sarah Palmer, Bb clarinet; Katie Owens, Bb clarinet; Tristan Taylor, tenor sax; Armaan McCoy, alto sax; Cole Privott, trombone; Ben Hjorth, timpani; Trey Roberts, baritone
Lafayette: Sarah Perry, oboe; Laurie Davis, oboe; Delaney Rayens, bassoon; Grace Hughes, flute; Ally Watrous, flute; Meredith Hinkle, flute; Shelby Grow, flute; Jack Savage, alto sax; Mikel Sunley, alto sax; Jacqueline Mullins, French horn; Caleb Hamlyn, French horn; L.J. Spurlock, French horn; Tyler Conn, French horn; Luke Dailey, trombone; Casey Trowel, trombone; Carson Crovo, trombone; Kate Manno, Bb clarinet; Trevor Queen, Bb clarinet; Emily Rampulla, Bb clarinet; Abby Nolan, Bb clarinet; Ava Tomb, bass clarinet; Julia Clements, trumpet; Dustin Voss, trumpet; Taylor Richmond, trumpet; Niklas Johnson, trumpet; Matt DeRossett, bass trombone; Wyatt Tharpe, tuba
Paul Laurence Dunbar: Isabella Schweighardt, Bb clarinet; Brooke Rhyne, Bb clarinet; Jessica Smoot, Bb clarinet; Ben Cline, tenor sax; Jacob Caudill, trumpet; Alex Kehler, trumpet; Zach Killian, snare; Amy Cline, oboe; Rohan Palla, French horn; Brian Miller, French horn; Luke Schuller, trombone; Iain Cavins, keyboard (mallets)
Tates Creek: Kaitin Robertson, flute; Jerad Eskridge, snare
Symphonic band
Henry Clay: Abby Sirrine, Bb clarinet; Julia Hickey, Bb clarinet; Luke Cave, Bb clarinet; Clifton Grady, trumpet; Reagan Cox, trumpet; Tyler Rosenkrantz, trumpet; Tyler Gorman, trumpet; Austin Hocker, baritone; Braeden Young, bass trombone; Ryan Slayton, snare; Kirby Beard, snare; Vivi Ortiz, oboe; Noah Beckett, alto sax; Jordan Bell, trombone
Lafayette: Shannon James, flute; Katherine Wild, flute; Anna Sommer, flute; Julia Crandall, flute; Kaylen McCullough, flute; Angelina Pius, oboe; Zoe SirLouis, bassoon; Matthew Mitchell, bassoon; Jeffrey Imes, trumpet; Ethan Ferguson, trumpet; David Vest, trumpet; Josh Andreatta, baritone; Catherine Donson, keyboard (mallets); Ashley James, bass clarinet; Mason Owens, bari sax; Rachel Booth, French horn; Hope Bennett, French horn; Madeline Savage, French horn; Isaac Lane, French horn; Austin Lancaster, trombone; Caleb Matocha, trombone; Austin Booth, trombone; Britton Fugazzi, trombone; Karlee Caswell, Bb clarinet; Ashley Williams, Bb clarinet; Michael Haymes, tuba
Paul Laurence Dunbar: Matthew Goodrich, Bb clarinet; Chase Faulkner, Bb clarinet; Olivia Zastro, Bb clarinet; Carlie Fugate, Bb clarinet; Abigail Scheighardt, Bb clarinet; Juan Gonzalez, alto sax; Jack Warren, snare; Lorraine Fay, French horn; Ellen Danford, trombone
Tates Creek: Theresa Dienno, keyboard (mallets); Kathleen West, flute; Logan Newby, tuba
Jazz ensemble
Alto: Andrew Swisher, Bryan Station
Tenor: Tristan Taylor, Henry Clay; Juan Gonzalez, Dunbar
Trumpet: David Vest, Lafayette; Ethan Ferguson, Lafayette; Reagan Cox, Henry Clay; Tyler Rosenkrantz, Henry Clay
Trombone: Britton Fugazzi, Lafayette; Cole Privott, Henry Clay; Austin Lancaster, Lafayette; Braeden Young (bass), Henry Clay
Piano: Vanessa Meliksetyan, Lafayette
Guitar: Landon Feese, Lafayette
Drums: James Gooding, Henry Clay
Jazz band
Alto: Armaan McCoy, Henry Clay; Chase Harberson, Lafayette
Tenor: Seth Roney, Lafayette
Bari: Noah Beckett, Henry Clay
Trumpet: Niklas Johnson, Lafayette; Clifton Grady, Henry Clay; Taylor Richmond, Lafayette; Veda Moore, Henry Clay
Trombone: Jordan Bell, Henry Clay; Carson Crovo, Lafayette; Casey Trowell, Lafayette
Piano: Olivia Klee, Henry Clay
Guitar: Ethan Concors, Lafayette
Bass: Ellie Stephens, Bryan Station
Drums: Thomas Kikuchi, Lafayette; Taylon Taylor, Dunbar
▪ Students from Henry Clay and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools earned awards at the annual Kentucky Beta Club senior convention, which was Jan. 22-24 at the Lexington Convention Center. As a team, Dunbar placed first in Quiz Bowl and won the Convention Sweepstakes, and Henry Clay was runner-up in Club Trading Pins. Individuals also received accolades.
From Henry Clay
Agriculture Division II: Elle Franklin, first place
Social Studies Division II: Matt Telfer, runner-up
From Dunbar
Math Division I: Austin Li, runner-up
Math Division II: Cici Mao, third place
On-site Colored Pencil Drawing: Jennifer Lee, runner-up
On-site Pencil Drawing: Hannah Wang, first place
Science Division I: Shashank Bhatt, first place
Science Division II: Thirushan Wignakumar, runner-up
Social Studies Division I: Angus Kyle Maske, runner-up
Social Studies Division II: Zsombor Gal, first place
Speech Division II: Sahar Mohammadzadeh, first place
▪ Fayette County Public Schools has 10 of Kentucky’s 85 seniors tapped as 2017 candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program:
Lafayette High School: Joel Ahne, Allison Langdorf and Andrew Wachal
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: Jan Balk, Annie Griffith, Carlo Labianca, Emily Liu, Ananth Miller-Murthy, Nisarg Patil and Benjamin Xie
Miscellaneous
▪ Fayette County Public Schools will now offer the Seal of Biliteracy, an award for graduating high school students who have demonstrated proficiency in English and another language. This recognition requires evidence that the student can read, write, speak and listen in a second language. Students meeting or exceeding the criteria will receive a seal on their high school diploma and a notation on their transcript.
