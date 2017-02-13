New elementary school on Athens-Boonesboro could open in fall 2019 if designer selected

Design of a new Athens-Boonesboro Road elementary school could begin immediately and the building could open in the fall of 2019 if the Fayette school board approves.
The $21.7 million school for 650 students, at 4701 Athens-Boonesboro Road, would be near Edythe J. Hayes Middle School. The Athens-Chilesburg area has seen rapid growth since 2015, Steve Hill, district pupil personnel director has said.
The school board is set to discuss a design consultant contract with EOP Architects at Monday’s planning meeting. A final vote would be held Feb. 27.
On Jan. 23, four architectural firms were interviewed as potential design consultants for the project. The committee agreed to recommend EOP Architects. Once the selection is approved by the Board, design will start immediately and construction would begin in April 2018. The school would be ready to open for the 2019-2020 school year, board documents said. The building would be 73,000 square feet.
In 2016, the board approved paying Centenary United Methodist Church $2.7 million for 39 acres adjacent to Edythe J. Hayes Middle School for the new elementary school, Myron Thompson, senior operations and support director, previously said.
Monday’s agenda also includes discussion of the purchase of 13 additional acres at 4701 Athens-Boonesboro Road in the amount of $909,466 for a future middle school athletic facility.
A new high school is set to open on Winchester Road this fall. District officials also have been looking for several years for a location for a new middle school in the area of Squires Road.
