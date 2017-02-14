Prize-winning poet to deliver Kenan Lecture at Transylvania

One of the most renowned poets in the country will be at Transylvania University Thursday to present the 2017 Kenan Lecture.
Claudia Rankine’s most recent book, “Citizen: An American Lyric,” won the 2014 National Book Critics Circle Award, the PEN Literary Award and was a finalist for the National Book Award. “Citizen,” a poetry and prose meditation on race in the U.S. today, was the only poetry book to make the non-fiction category of the New York Times bestseller list. She is the author of four other poetry collections.
At Transylvania, she will discuss making the book and the topic of creative imagination and race.
Rankine — who also is a playwright, essayist and editor of several anthologies — is the Aerol Arnold Chair at the University of Southern California, the Frederick Iseman Professor of Poetry at Yale University and a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets.
Tickets are free and open to the public and can be reserved at go.activecalendar.com/transy/event/kenan-lecture-with-claudia-rankine.
The annual William R. Kenan Jr. Lecture Series is funded by a grant from the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust.
