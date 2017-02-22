Education

February 22, 2017 4:03 PM

Forum on ‘Finding real facts in an alternative fact world’ to be held Thursday

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The Bluegrass Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is holding a free public forum to discuss the media and the rise of “fake news.”

A panel of journalists including Ryan Craig, owner of the Todd County Standard; Tom Eblen, columnist and former managing editor of the Herald-Leader; and Campbell Robertson, national correspondent for The New York Times, will convene from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Library, 140 East Main Street in Lexington.

The panelists “will examine the role of the news media and provide a better public understanding of how it works. The group also hopes to facilitate an ongoing conversation about the importance of a free press in a democracy,” according to Al Cross, director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky.

Admission is free.

