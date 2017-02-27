Attorney general rules Fayette schools violated Kentucky Open Records Act

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has ruled that Fayette County Public Schools violated the Kentucky Open Records Act when district officials failed to provide records in a timely fashion, and to notify a parent when additional records would be provided.
At issue in an appeal to Beshear’s office was whether Fayette County Public Schools violated the Open Records Act in responding to parent Laura Glasscock’s request for records regarding a truancy complaint against her child that the district ultimately withdrew.
School district officials released records, more than 140 pages, as a result of Glasscock’s request. But district officials violated the Open Records Act “in failing” to respond in a timely way to Ms. Glasscock’s request and in failing to inform her of “when all responsive records would be provided,” a Feb. 20 ruling released Monday said.
District officials violated the the records act when they did not notify Glasscock within three days of their decision to comply with her request, the ruling said. Officials also violated the act when they did not notify Glasscock of the earliest date and time when more records would be available that the district did not initially provide, or notify Glasscock that further records did not exist.
“We are committed to upholding the open records act, both in spirit and application,” Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk said Monday in response. “We believe that this situation arose from a miscommunication and was exacerbated by winter break and inclement weather. We are always looking for ways to improve our services and will use the lessons from this incident as we continue to streamline our processes for responding to open records requests.”
