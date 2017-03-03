Charter school bill advances in Kentucky legislature

After Republican leaders reached an agreement on a bill to allow charter schools in Kentucky for the first time, the House Education Committee approved the legislation Friday.
As of 11 a.m Friday, the bill still needed the approval of the full House and Senate.
House Bill 520, backed by Gov. Matt Bevin, would allow local school boards to approve an unlimited number of charter schools.
An amendment from Rep. Phil Moffett, R-Louisville, would let mayors of Lexington and Louisville approve charter schools.
Denials of applications could be appealed to the Kentucky Board of Education.
Democratic lawmakers say that the revised bill was being rushed through on Friday and that their concerns were ignored.
But state Rep. John Carney R-Campbellsville, sponsor of House Bill 520 and chairman of the House Education Committee, said there were no tricks played.
Bevin, who spoke to the committee, said the claim that HB 520 threatens public education was “a lie” and “a scare tactic.”
Bevin said he was “begging” lawmakers to give every child in Kentucky the same opportunity to achieve. Proponents say charter schools are an answer to closing the achievement gap prevalent with children of color, low income and disabled children.
Carney called charter schools “extensions of traditional public schools.”
In public charter schools, an organizer would enter into a performance-based contract, or charter, with an oversight board or entity that spells out the school’s governance, funding, accountability and flexibility. A public charter school would be part of the state’s system of public education. But public charter schools would be exempt from state school laws and regulations, except the same health, safety, civil rights, and disability rights as public schools.
Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville, who voted against the bill, asked Bevin if he has financial interests in charter schools. He said no. She said he could prove that by releasing his taxes.
“This is a sad day for Kentucky citizens,” she said.
The bill approved Friday represents compromises.
All language that would require the General Assembly to approve funding appears to have been stripped out.
In odd-year sessions, lawmakers must have 60 votes in the House to pass laws appropriating funds. Carney had previously said that the vote on the bill would be close.
Carney said a provision in the bill that would allow “virtual” charter schools — a public charter school that offers educational services primarily or completely through an online program — was deleted from the bill.
Local districts could decide whether to provide transportation to charter schools under the bill.
Stephanie Winkler, president of the Kentucky Education Association, was among those speaking against the bill. She said educators were opposed and that the bill gave them little say.
Comments