EKU senior receives Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award

Awards/honors
▪ Diamond Richards, an Eastern Kentucky University senior and graduate of Bryan Station High School, has received the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award, presented annually to an EKU student who demonstrates a commitment to service and to bettering the lives of the campus community.
Richards’ résumé includes peer mentoring for the Freshman Academy for Diverse Students, serving as president of the Black Student Union and an orientation leader with the Office of Admissions, as well as serving on the student advisory board through the Student Life Office.
“Receiving this award means that I have truly impacted the EKU community. It shows me that my hard work and dedication to my collegiate peers has not gone unnoticed,” Richards said.
▪ Forty-one Liberal Arts Academy students from Henry Clay High School participated in the North American Invitational Model United Nations Feb. 16-19 in Washington, and several brought home awards:
Paul Kamer, grand prize winner, best essay
Will Andrews, third runner-up, essay
Hye Jee Kim, best delegate, INTERPOL
Evan Hays, outstanding delegate, CIA, director of HUMINT
Braeden Bowen, honorable delegate, press corps
More than 3,500 high school students from 38 states and 19 countries attended the North American Invitational Model United Nations, which was sponsored by the Georgetown University International Relations Association. This program provides the next generation of young global leaders training through interactive diplomatic simulations.
