Major education bill moves forward in Kentucky legislature

The House Education Committee approved a wide-ranging public education bill Tuesday that would establish a new process for intervening in low-performing schools and would repeal the influence of the controversial Common Core in state classroom academic standards and statewide tests.
As of 10 a.m., the bill awaited the approval of the full House of Representatives.
Under Senate Bill 1, revisions would be made to the Kentucky academic standards in 2017-18 and every six years after that. Teams of educators from public schools and higher education would recommend changes, with suggestions from citizens.
SB 1 would not repeal the Common Core academic standards until the new standards are rolled out in a staggered fashion, according to the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mike Wilson, chairman of the Senate Education Committee.
Kentucky was the first state to adopt the Common Core standards and subsequently incorporated them into the Kentucky academic standards. Those standards, which have undergone other revisions, define what Kentucky students should learn at each grade level. How the standards are taught is decided by local schools.
Wilson, R-Bowling Green, told the committee he had been working on the bill for two years, seeking the viewpoints of many people who care about education in Kentucky.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt testified that the state Department of Education was revising the state’s accountability system and that SB 1 complemented that process.
People representing advanced learners and arts students said they wanted to make sure their interests would not be lessened under SB1.
The bill would change the current system by allowing local districts to attempt to turn around a school before the state stepped in, a measure that has raised concerns from critics.
Also under SB 1, a new assessment system would still rate schools but wouldn’t use a single numerical score that ranks schools against each other. Local districts would establish their own evaluation systems for teachers, principals and other staff aligned with a statewide framework. Evaluation results would not be reported to the state education department.
State Reps. Attica Scott, D-Louisville; Reginald Meeks, D-Louisville; and Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville, passed on the vote, indicating that they had more questions.
The rest of the committee all voted for the bill.
