‘Wildcat Wardrobe’ gives UK students a sartorial boost in job interviews

Many college students get interviews for summer jobs, and many college students don’t have $100 or $200 to spend on a new, professional outfit.
So the University of Kentucky Student Government Association has opened Wildcat Wardrobe, a donation-based closet, filled with professional clothes for women and men. Located in a former study room in Blazer Dining Hall, the wardrobe will be open every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. or by appointment.
“Professional clothing is a huge financial burden,” said Rowan Reid, SGA president. “We thought this would really serve student needs. I’m really glad we saw it through.”
The opening day clothes were donated by faculty, particularly from the College of Law, where officials had contemplated opening a similar venue. Right now, the wardrobe could use all kinds of women’s clothes and smaller men’s clothes, said Blair Johnson, SGA communications director who is running the project.
UK Student Winnie Pitcock came to the Wednesday opening and immediately found a blue lace skirt that she tried on next door. “It’s cute and it fits,” she said. And, she noted, it’s free.
To make a donation of clean, gently worn professional clothing or to get more information about Wildcat Wardrobe, contact uksgacommunications@gmail.com.
