How does your school district rank on graduation rates? Search, compare rates

Explore 2016 graduation rates for 168 of Kentucky's school districts and rank those rates to find out how your district stacks up to others. Graduation rates currently affect overall state performance rankings for schools and districts and the rates also are used to compare schools nationwide. The four-year graduate rate, a percentage, is defined as the percentage of students who graduate in four years, excluding transfers and student deaths.
Thirty-four of the 168 Kentucky school districts with high schools and graduation rates had rates lower than the state average.
