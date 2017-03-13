MLK Academy’s Henry selected for Holocaust Museum program

Awards/Honors
▪ Lisa Henry, who has taught at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Excellence for six years, has been selected as a Holocaust Memorial Museum teacher fellow.
“We are all excited because there have only been two other teachers in Kentucky invited into the fellowship program since its inception 21 years ago, and both teach in Jefferson County, so it’s a definite first for FCPS (Fayette County Public Schools),” said Henry, who teaches sophomore English, senior English and creative writing.
Each year, the museum selects up to 20 educators from grades 7-12 who show extensive knowledge of Holocaust history, successful teaching experience and participation in community and professional organizations. The Museum Teacher Fellowship Program helps ensure that learning how and why the Holocaust happened is an important component of education in the United States.
The all-expenses-paid summer institute in Washington is designed to immerse fellows in advanced historical and pedagogical issues. Afterward, they are expected to create and implement an outreach project in their schools, communities or professional organizations.
▪ Natalie Gibson, system director for cultural diversity in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, has been named one of 39 recipients nationwide of the 2017 Giving Back Award presented by Insight Into Diversity magazine.
Recipients were nominated by their colleagues and selected by the magazine based on their demonstration of social responsibility; involvement with students, faculty, staff and the community; and commitment to serving underrepresented populations. Honorees are recognized for their passion, dedication and support for diversity and inclusion.
Gibson and other recipients will be featured in the April 2017 Leadership Support and Giving Back issue of the magazine.
▪ Fayette County Public Schools seniors saluted their favorite educators at the recent 2017 FAME Awards, which gives graduating seniors an opportunity to thank an outstanding teacher, counselor, coach or other role model who has had a significant effect on their lives. Fayette County Public Schools encourages students to write about how the relationship with that educator has influenced them. Essays are judged by a panel at the district office, with one winner chosen from each high school. Winners were:
Bryan Station High School student Zakary Smiley honored Renardo Johnson.
Henry Clay High School student Jessica Sunnenberg honored Dale Grupe.
Lafayette High School student Yousef Alsdudi honored Ron Chi.
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School student Alexander Alonso honored Gretchen Akers.
Tates Creek High School student Elizabeth Lindmark honored Mike Holdren.
▪ Six University of Kentucky educators have been named recipients of the UK Alumni Association 2017 Great Teacher Award. Award recipients were honored at the UK Alumni Association Great Teacher Award Recognition Dinner on Feb. 28 at the Hyatt Regency. They were also recognized during the Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky men’s basketball game.
The recipients are:
Richard Andreatta, College of Health Sciences — communication sciences and disorders
Gitanjali Pinto-Sinai, College of Dentistry — restorative dentistry
Jeff Reese, College of Education — educational, school and counseling psychology
Michelle Sizemore, College of Arts and Sciences — English
Nathan Vanderford, College of Medicine — toxicology and cancer biology
Sherali Zeadally, College of Communication and Information — information science
Miscellaneous
Bluegrass Community and Technical College Adult Education program will begin free adult education and GED preparation classes at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library on March 27. Preregistration and assessment is required. For more information, call 859-246-6611.
▪ TAI Preschool will offer transitional kindergarten this fall for children who are too young to start kindergarten because of the state’s new birthday cutoff of Aug. 1. The cutoff had been Oct. 1, but a law passed in 2012 changed the date beginning with the 2017-18 school year.
TAI Preschool, which has been in operation for more than 30 years, accepts children 18 months and older for its half-day program; extended day options are available. Enrollment is underway for the upcoming school year. Classes start in mid-August.
TAI Preschool is at Temple Adath Israel, 124 North Ashland Avenue. For more information, go to TAIpreschool.com, Facebook.com/TAIpreschool or contact director Katherine Henry at 859-269-1915.
Scholarships
▪ High school seniors in the 32-county region served by Operation Unite, a regional anti-drug initiative, have until Friday to submit their application for a $1,500 “I Am Unite” Scholarship.
To be eligible for these needs-based scholarships, seniors must be a current or former member of a school-based Unite Club or have attended Camp Unite as either a camper or a team leader.
Unite plans to award a minimum of 20 scholarships that can be used for post-secondary educational expenses. Details on how to apply can be found at Operationunite.org/youth-initiatives/scholarships.
Comments