Charter school bill gets Senate panel approval, likely headed for passage

Charter schools would be allowed in Kentucky for the first time under a bill approved Wednesday morning by the Senate Education Committee.
House Bill 520, sponsored by state Rep. John Carney, R-Campbellsville, now needs the approval of the full Senate, which could come later Wednesday.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said Tuesday night there are enough votes in the Senate to pass the measure, which the House approved March 3 on a 56-39 vote.
Kentucky has schools that have failed for generations, Gov. Matt Bevin told the committee Wednesday. Charter schools are not a silver bullet, but they also don’t mean the end of public schools as charter opponents maintain.
“This is the right thing to do,” Bevin said.
Approval from the Senate Education Committee has come late in the 2017 General Assembly while lawmakers from both chambers have spent the last few days negotiating the details.
Local school boards and the mayors of Louisville and Lexington could approve and oversee charter schools under the bill.
Proponents of charter schools say they will improve academic achievement for many children in Kentucky and offer parents another choice.
Opponents say charter schools would take money from already underfunded public schools without providing a better education.
Kentucky is one of only seven states that do not have charter schools.
In public charter schools, an organizer would enter into a performance-based contract, or charter, with an oversight board or entity that spells out the school’s governance, funding, accountability and flexibility. A public charter school would be part of the state’s system of public education. But public charter schools would be exempt from state school laws and regulations, except those affecting health, safety, civil, and disability rights.
This article will be updated as developments occur.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments