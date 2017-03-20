Parents oppose Jessamine County school redistricting proposal

Parents in Jessamine County are opposing a school redistricting effort.
Parent Virginia Mims says the Jessamine County Board of Education is attempting to “quickly and quietly” change attendance zones in some of the same neighborhoods they redistricted four years ago without giving parents enough time to respond.
Mims said parents have had little notice about the school board's expected 7 p.m. Monday vote on the plan that would move students from Rosenwald-Dunbar Elementary to Brookside Elementary and some middle and high school students from West Jessamine middle and high schools to East Jessamine middle and high schools.
A note on the district website said some changes would also apply to some current middle school and high school students, “moving them from West to East.”
Parent Heather Butler, whose son is in ninth grade at West Jessamine High School, said she is concerned that the move will have “impacts on my child both socially and academically.”
WKYT-TV earlier reported that parent Allison Tucker had started an online petition to stop the plan.
Jessamine County school officials didn’t immediately respond to questions from the Herald-Leader.
But the post on the district website said the Jessamine County Public Schools board heard about three options for redistricting for the 2017-18 school year at its Feb. 13 board work session.
Of the three plans, option 2 “seems the most favorable,” district officials said. That involves moving some attendance areas that are now Rosenwald-Dunbar Elementary to Brookside Elementary. The option appears to include several affected streets.
School officials said that is necessary in order to provide an optimal learning environment in that Rosenwald-Dunbar’s current enrollment of 671 is greater than the building capacity of 620. The school also has the fastest-growing housing subdivision within its attendance boundary and a strong potential for continued growth, the website said. Meanwhile, Brookside has a capacity of 630 and a current enrollment of 519.
Other options presented included changing a smaller attendance area from Rosenwald to Brookside, impacting fewer students, but also providing a more short-term solution. The most long-term solution of the three plans, option 3, would impact the largest number of students, and address not only concerns with the Rosenwald enrollment, but also reverse a considerable reduction in enrollment at Brookside due to demographic changes and balance enrollment at all schools, school officials said on the website.
A Feb. 27 school board vote was postponed while the General Assembly debated a bill that would allow children in Kentucky to go to the school closest to their home.
Lawmakers have said that legislation, House Bill 151, appears dead for the 2017 session.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears
