Tates Creek freshmen to learn how to treat gunshots, other penetrating wounds

Tates Creek High School freshmen will learn how to successfully tie tourniquets to penetrating wounds, such as gunshot wounds, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
UK HealthCare’s trauma team will teach the students how to properly hold pressure in addition to tying tourniquets in their PE classes. Also, UK HealthCare’s Trauma Medical Director Dr. Andrew Bernard will address the students. This demonstration is UK Trauma Team’s first.
The classes are a part of “Stop The Bleed,” a nation-wide effort to teach individuals how to act quickly and save lives, the Department of Homeland Security said on its website. Persons who are bleeding can die of blood loss within five minutes, the website said.
Amanda Rist, injury prevention and outreach coordinator for the UK Trauma Program, said that the information in the classes from Stop the Bleed is good for everyone to know and can help if someone witnesses traumatic situations, like construction or hunting accidents. Also, most active shooter situations happen in schools and other public places, Rist said.
Stop the Bleed was started shortly after the Newtown, Conn. shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. The American College of Surgeons and the Hartford Consensus founded the program and worked on its curriculum.
“This is a national push and a national problem, but it is a growing problem in Lexington,” Rist said.
Last year, 23 of 24 murders in Lexington were caused by gun violence, a previous Lexington Herald-Leader article reported. Seven of those murder victims were younger than 18.
