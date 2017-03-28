Education

March 28, 2017 11:15 AM

Fayette County sets last day of school year, graduation schedule

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

Friday, May 19, will be the last day of classes in Fayette County Public Schools. But high school graduations cannot be held that weekend because Rupp Arena is already booked with a conference for the company Alltech.

The school district on Monday released this schedule for its 2017 commencements at Rupp:

Wednesday May 24:

▪ 4 p.m.: Lafayette High School

▪ 7:30 p.m.: Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Thursday May 25:

▪ 12:30 p.m.: Henry Clay High School

▪ 4 p.m.: Tates Creek High School

▪ 7:30 p.m.: Bryan Station High School

In 2016-17, Fayette County canceled classes only once because of winter weather, on Jan. 6, and the makeup date was March 17. Therefore, the last day of classes will be as scheduled — on May 19.

Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos