Elementary students from Rosa Parks, SCAPA take top honors in Superintendent’s Cup

Teams of students from SCAPA at Bluegrass and Rosa Parks Elementary won top honors in the Superintendent’s Cup academic competition Tuesday night.
The winning team in the primary competition, which includes second and third grades, was from Rosa Parks Elementary. Team members Ayaan Hasham, Tyler Johnson, Lilly Kinningham, Stoney Mack, Ahaan Thomas and Caelan Whitlow were awarded scholarship offers from Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
SCAPA fielded the winning team in the intermediate competition, which includes fourth- and fifth-grade students. Team members Mina Hartman, Alyssa Morrison, Hanari Otake, Liam Rayens, Elliot Tiennot and Faith Walls were awarded scholarship offers from Eastern Kentucky University.
The annual event is the culmination of the Academic Challenge program, in which teams of six students confer to answer questions about core content, earning a point for each correct answer.
The teams participating in the Superintendent’s Cup advanced from regional competitions held March 11. The program is sponsored by the school system and the Urban League’s One Community, One Voice.
“How fitting that during March Madness, we’re gathered to recognize academic success,” Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a new release. “I commend all the students who worked so hard. They’re all winners.”
In addition to the team competitions, individual awards were given in the areas of writing, and math and science. The University of Kentucky awarded scholarships to the winners.
Winners for fourth-grade writing were Jay Pearman, from Veterans Park Elementary, and Emanuel Samwele, from Harrison Elementary.
Fifth-grade writing winners were Eduardo Tiscareno, from Cardinal Valley Elementary, and Hailee Russell, from Dixie Magnet Elementary.
Fifth-grade math and science winners were Lauren VanZant, from SCAPA at Bluegrass, and Puja Adhikari, from Julius Marks Elementary.
