Lawmakers send Bevin major bills on education, criminal justice

The Kentucky General Assembly gave Gov. Matt Bevin two major bills to consider Wednesday — one would make significant changes in public education and the other would make it easier for felons to get work experience while incarcerated.
The Senate unanimously approved changes the House made in the bills and sent them to the governor.
Bevin is expected to sign both bills into law but he has the right to veto them. If he issues a veto after Thursday, lawmakers would not have the authority to override it. This year’s law-making session must end by midnight Thursday.
The Senate held no debate as it voted on the bills.
Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Senate Education Chairman Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, is a wide-ranging education bill that would establish a new process for the state to intervene in low-performing schools and would repeal the influence of the controversial Common Core education standards in classrooms and statewide tests.
Under SB 1, revisions would be made to the Kentucky academic standards in 2017-18 and every six years after that. Teams of educators from public schools and higher education would recommend changes, with suggestions from citizens.
Senate Bill 120, sponsored by Senate Judiciary Chairman Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, would make it easier for felons to re-enter society after their release from prison and gain work experience as they serve their sentences.
Other parts of the bill would let some low-level felons hold jobs while incarcerated, either through companies invited to operate inside prisons or work-release programs at local jails; reduce the time that compliant offenders serve on probation or parole; prevent defendants from being jailed because they are unable to pay court costs; and create a pilot project similar to drug court to supervise newly released felons with addictions.
The bill emerged from a special panel Bevin set up last year to look at the state’s criminal justice system. It was headed by Justice Secretary John Tilley.
The House and Senate also reached an impasse Wednesday on two bills and formed a conference committee for each one in an attempt to iron out differences between the two chambers.
House Bill 72, sponsored by Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, would let judges set expensive bonds for parties appealing a zoning lawsuit from circuit court, potentially creating a financial burden for neighborhood groups opposing developers.
The House exempted churches that file appeals at the request of Rep. Stan Lee, R-Lexington, an attorney for churches. The Senate eliminated that exemption but added one of its own for anyone challenging a landfill, at the request of Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, whose constituents are fighting a Scott County landfill expansion.
Senate Bill 31, sponsored by Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, deals with funding for police and firefighters foundation programs.
Thayer said Thursday’s work agenda will include consideration of a few bills and Senate confirmation of 74 appointments made by the governor.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments