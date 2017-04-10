Jessamine school board approves redistricting that failed in March

The Jessamine County school board approved on Monday virtually the same redistricting plan that failed to pass in a March 20 vote. Board chair Amy Day, who had recused herself and abstained in the March decision, voted for the plan to change school assignment zones.
Day said she abstained March 20 because Day Boulevard, the business street on which her family has a salvage yard called Day’s Auto Parts, had been included on a previous list of streets that would have been affected by the redistricting. Day Boulevard was not on the list voted Monday night, but Day said she voted for the redistricting this time because the street will never be developed as a residential area and will never have students.
“No one wants to live beside a junk yard,” Day said.
Furthermore, Day said she has “complete confidence” in school district staff who recommended the redistricting as best for all students’ interests. An estimated 108 students would be affected in the school district that has an enrollment of 8,400.
District staff said changing assignment zones would help curb overcrowding in some schools and fill the empty seats in others. The plan will move students from Rosenwald-Dunbar Elementary School to Brookside Elementary, and some students from West Jessamine middle and high schools to East Jessamine middle and high schools.
Students currently in 11th grade could stay at their present schools if parents provided transportation.
Day said she hoped parents would accept the plan approved Monday.
“I wish they would give it a chance and see. Brookside is a wonderful school,” Day said.
The other votes cast Monday were the same as those on March 20. School board members Hallie Bandy and Debbie Hood voted for the plan, while John Branscum and Bobby Welch voted against it.
Parents said this was the second redistricting in about six years for their northern Jessamine area. Cynthia Diaz said the school board should do more long-term planning.
“A long-term plan is what we want and what we are looking for, so that our children or their friends are not getting switched constantly,” said Cynthia Diaz. “Every child is affected by redistricting, because if you didn’t get moved, your friend did. It needs to be a long-term fix.”
Another parent, Virginia Mims, said there should be more public involvement in the planning process.
“Parents want to be involved,” Mims said. “We understand changes need to be made but we were not included in the planning.”
