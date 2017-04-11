More security cameras may cost $408,000 at new Fayette high school

The Fayette County Public Schools board will be asked later this month to spend $408,470 for 109 more security cameras at the new Frederick Douglass High School. Those are in addition to 59 already budgeted for the school that opens this fall on Winchester Road.
In response to a question about that cost from board chairwoman Melissa Bacon at Monday’s board planning meeting, Myron Thompson, the district’s senior director of Operations & Support, said that every high school in Fayette County has about 150 security cameras.
But Thompson said district officials had held off deciding on the number of cameras that were needed for Douglass until school law enforcement officials could see the design of the new school and talk to administrators. Once that happened, said Thompson, it was determined that “we need to have this high school up to standard with other high schools.”
Bacon said “perfectly fine,” after she heard the explanation, saying she just wanted to double check the cost.
About 59 security cameras had already been budgeted for the new school, Thompson said.
Bill Wallace, the district’s director of Facility Design & Construction, said the cost of each camera and installation is about $3,700.
Thompson said that as of Tuesday the school, Fayette County’s sixth traditional high school, is 90 percent complete. The 285,790 square foot building will serve 1,800 students.
The school board will also be asked at the April 24 school board meeting to spend $54,000 for a lab where students will learn about health services, $7,957 to add ceiling mounted power for student work stations in a technology lab, $22,781 to add school logos to the football field and basketball court, and design consultant fees of $22,891 for additional total costs of $515, 993.
Teachers are among those who have provided direction about the new school, according to a school board document attached to Monday’s agenda. The document said “the program is consistent with the recent new high school projects across the nation.”
In an update on the district’s website in March, school officials said the total cost of the new high school was $81.5 million, including land and equipment.
As of this week, there has been a 1.37 percent increase in construction costs since construction began in June 2015, a school board document said.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
