Students show what they know at Kentucky technology championship

More than 9,000 students, educators and parents converged on Lexington on Wednesday for the Student Technology Leadership Program State Championship.

Students from 502 schools and 129 districts showed what they know and can do with technology in arts, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields and demonstrate skills during the event at Rupp Arena and the Lexington Convention Center, said Kentucky Department of Education officials in a news release.

Students create projects, products or services as part of the program and demonstrate their learning by competing in one of more than 50 event categories.

More than 550 projects were on display in Heritage Hall. There also are 26 categories that challenge students to demonstrate specific technology skills such as coding, game design, robot programming, engineering, podcasting and media arts production on demand.

The state championship is almost entirely run by volunteers from across the state, including dozens of students. The Student Technology Leadership Program is open to all preschool through 12th-grade students.