New principals named for five Fayette County schools

New principals have been selected at five Fayette County public schools, Superintendent Manny Caulk announced Friday.
The new principals will officially start July 1. The principals and their schools are:
▪ Denis Beall, Beaumont Middle School
▪ Robert Crawford, Maxwell Elementary School
▪ Molly Dabney, Veterans Park Elementary School
▪ Robin Kirby, Bryan Station Middle School
▪ Rebecca Puckett, Julius Marks Elementary School
Beall has nearly 15 years of experience in education. He taught math at South Oldham High School and served as a guidance counselor at both South Oldham and Martha Layne Collins high school in Shelbyville. He was named assistant principal at South Oldham High School in 2014.
Crawford has nearly 20 years of experience in education, including 10 years of teaching experience at the elementary, middle and high school levels in public and private schools in Louisville. For the past 10 years, he has been an administrator in the West Virginia Department of Education, holding the following posts: coordinator of world languages; assistant director of Title II, Title III and system support; and assistant director of the office of federal programs.
Dabney has nearly 14 years of experience in education, including 13 years of teaching at Veterans Park and Wellington elementary schools. She has been the professional growth and effectiveness coach at Veterans Park since 2016.
Kirby has nearly 19 years of experience in education, including 16 years of teaching at Jessie Clark and Beaumont middle schools in Lexington and at Kammerer in Jefferson County. She has been the professional growth and effectiveness coach at Beaumont Middle since 2014.
Puckett has nearly 27 years of experience in education. She taught for 21 years at Tates Creek and Veterans Park elementary schools and holds National Board Certification. In 2011, she became the professional growth and effectiveness coach at Veterans Park Elementary. Since 2015, she has been the professional growth and effectiveness coach at Squires Elementary
