Morton eighth-grade state champion in National Geographic Bee

Awards/honors
▪ An eighth-grader at Morton Middle School, Evan Winkler, is Kentucky’s state winner in the 2017 National Geographic Bee competition. He is among 54 students who will square off in the national championship May 14-17 in Washington.
On March 31, more than 4,600 students competed in state bees across the United States and its territories. Evan and the other champions each received $100, “National Geographic Concise Atlas of the World” and the trip to Washington.
▪ Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass, which educates young people about work-force readiness, entrepreneurship and basic financial matters, has recognized Elizabeth Davis of Yates Elementary as Teacher of the Year. She was nominated by volunteer Kim Gentry.
At Yates, most of the children in kindergarten through second grade participate in Junior Achievement. This year, Davis’ students have discussed needs and wants, budgets and decision-making, taxes and how they can contribute to their community.
In addition, Tommy Roberts, a certified financial planner at Central Bank, was honored as Volunteer of the Year for Fayette County. Roberts leads the personal success lessons at Henry Clay High School, where he has volunteered in Jody Cabble’s class for about 10 years.
John Hibbard, who serves in Franklin County schools, was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in outlying counties.
▪ The Leadership Lexington Youth Program presented its 2017 Distinguished Leader Award to Zion Walker of Carter G. Woodson Academy. “This program opened my eyes to all that Lexington and the world have to offer and all that is possible,” Zion said as the eight-month series wrapped up.
Class members nominate candidates for the award, and the program’s steering committee selects the winner, who receives a $1,000 scholarship upon high school graduation. Peers recommending Zion noted how he always made others feel included, took care with every task, and always displayed enthusiasm and preparation.
▪ Five Fayette County Public Schools students earned state-level ribbons in the 2017 Junior American Citizens Contest, sponsored locally by the Bryan Station Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The theme for their art and writing entries was “Our National Parks: 100 Years of Service to America.”
Sixth-graders from Lexington Traditional Magnet School:
Emily Martinez, first place, stamp design
Lucius Jackson, third place, stamp design
Eighth-graders from Edythe Hayes Middle School:
Lana Newkirk, second place, stamp design
Alex Herman, second place, poster
Wesley Davis, second place, short story
▪ For the 20th consecutive year, the speech team from SCAPA at Bluegrass is the junior division champion of the Kentucky High School Speech League’s state tournament. SCAPA’s group, coached by Katie Donohue and Macy Reed, also received the 2017 Sustained Excellence Award after the March 25 competition. Individual standouts include:
Improvisational Duo: champions, Deya Andreev and Ally Curry; second place, Ava Hadland and Natalie Willett
Radio Broadcasting: champion, Meaghan Haddix; second place, Karsten VanMeter; third, Ally Curry
Solo Acting: champion, Meaghan Haddix; second, Daniel Baesler; fourth, Ava Hadland
Poetry: third, Natalie Willett
Oratorical Declamation: fourth, Riley Gossage
Impromptu: fourth, Deya Andreev
Storytelling: fourth, Reese Willett; fifth, Daniel Baesler
Original Oratory: fourth, Evelyn Weaver; sixth, Emilia Grossi
Duo Acting: fifth, Taylor Boss and Emilia Grossi
Prose: sixth, Isabelle Logsdon
▪ Nine groups from Fayette County Public Schools were among the middle and high schools attending the Kentucky United Nations Assembly conferences in Louisville during March. In the three-day experiential learning program, students participate in simulated international diplomacy. Students also serve as officers, run as candidates and earn merit-based awards.
Middle school honors
Delegations of excellence: Beaumont, Crawford, Edythe J. Hayes and Winburn
Outstanding ambassadors: Devyn Fleming of Beaumont; Hannah Fyffe of Crawford; Sutton Tyner of Hayes; and Elizabeth Moore of Winburn
Outstanding resolution packet: Winburn
Outstanding Security Council member: Sadie Bograd of Winburn
Outstanding speakers: Jameson Gordon and Elle Moses of Hayes; and Lily Gardner and Emma Lauritzen of Winburn
2018 elected officers: Zoe Jenkins of Winburn as Security Council president
High school honors
Delegations of excellence: Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek and STEAM Academy
Outstanding ambassadors: Gus Colby of Henry Clay, Teague Curless of Lafayette, Maggie Cook-Allen of Dunbar, Sarah Ali of Tates Creek and Brenden Talbert of STEAM
Outstanding resolution: STEAM Academy
Outstanding parliamentarian: Angelina Pius of Lafayette
Honorable mention for Best Cultural Display: Tates Creek
Outstanding speakers: Shelby Amato of Henry Clay and Nasim Mohammadzadeh of Dunbar
Outstanding media corps delegate: Ben Givens of Henry Clay
Graduations
▪ May 19 is the last day of school for Fayette County students. However, high school graduations cannot be held that weekend at Rupp Arena because of a previously scheduled Alltech conference.
Following are the 2017 commencements at Rupp Arena:
May 24
4 p.m. — Lafayette High School
7:30 p.m. — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
May 25
12:30 p.m. — Henry Clay High School
4 p.m. — Tates Creek High School
7:30 p.m. — Bryan Station High School
