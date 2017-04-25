EKU tuition increasing 5 percent this fall; housing cost jumping 10 percent

Tuition for Eastern Kentucky University students will increase 5 percent this fall, bringing the total for in-state undergraduates to $8,996 a year.
The EKU Board of Regents also approved on Monday a 10 percent jump in housing costs and a 3.5 percent increase for dining plans. That means a Kentucky student who lives in a double room and buys an all-access dining plan could pay as much as $15,000 a year for tuition, room and board at the Richmond university.
Last month, the Council on Postsecondary Education set limits on how much each public university could raise tuition next fall. The increases ranged from 3 to 5 percent.
EKU spokeswoman Kristi Middleton said the decision to set tuition is “based on the amount of state funding, which of course is on the decline, and anticipating the impact of performance-based funding,” which will allot state funding based on graduation rates, attendance and other metrics. The two-year state budget cut university funding by 4.5 percent. In addition, EKU’s state pension contribution has gone up between $12 million and $13 million in the past two years, Middleton said.
“We’re trying to keep it reasonable and we’re concerned with keeping our education affordable for our service region and beyond,” Middleton said.
EKU has two residence halls and a parking garage under construction to replace two older dorms as part of a $75 million public-private partnership. Housing rates are set based on the amenities of individual residence halls and how many students live together.
Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford
Comments