Art work by Kentucky students on display in U.S. Capitol

A self-portrait of Nicholas County High School student Samuel Jolly hangs in a display in the U.S. Capitol building.
The background in the portrait is a map of his hometown, Carlisle, that Samuel included in his work called “Where My Story Begins.”
Jolly and Lexington Bryan Station High School art student Kaitlyn Roark had the winning entries from the Sixth Congressional District for an annual high school art competition. The art display is something of a tourist attraction.
“It’s about me and where I grew up...where I have developed and have grown,” Jolly said.
A piece called “Max in the Jungle” by Roark will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for one year beginning June 12. Kaitlyn is the overall winner in the Sixth district’s 2017 Congressional Art Competition, Congressman Andy Barr, R-Lexington, announced recently.
The piece by Jolly, the 2016 winner, currently represents Barr’s district in the display. Barr chooses the winner of the annual contest.
Kaitlyn said in her piece, “I have a passion for animals, so I just wanted to capture the beauty of animals.”
She said she is planning a trip to Washington to see her art on exhibit. Jolly said he visited the display last summer.
Another Bryan Station High student, Caitlynn Lopez, will have her work called, “Play,” displayed for the next year in Barr’s Washington office in a building adjacent to the Capitol. Lopez’s work, “Play,” received more Facebook “likes” on Barr’s official Facebook page than any other submission.
