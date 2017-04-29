Education

April 29, 2017 6:36 PM

Greenup County man killed in train collision

By Jack Brammer

A Greenup County man died Friday night when his truck hit a train in the Wurtland area.

The Greenup County coroner’s office said Saturday Jerry Brown, 74, of Worthington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said Brown’s truck collided with an Amtrak train traveling west about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

An autopsy was performed Saturday at the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort, but results were not immediately available.

Reed Funeral Home in Greenup is handling arrangements, which were pending Saturday.

