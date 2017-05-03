Who vandalized Maxwell Elementary School’s new butterfly garden?

Maxwell Elementary PTA President Kathryn Wallingford can’t understand why someone vandalized the school’s new butterfly garden Monday night.
“In a very malicious and calculated act, someone carefully hand pulled virtually all of the 70 perennials and placed them in the center of the garden,” Wallingford told parents in a Facebook post. “None of the stakes were misplaced and the mulch was in tact.”
On Tuesday morning, Maxwell parents worked together to replant the uprooted plants. Maxwell parents also called Lexington police and notified Fayette County Public Schools.
In an interview on Wednesday, Wallingford said she had no new information about a possible suspect.
“This is a very odd occurrence,” she said. “Not a random act of vandalism.”
Lexington Police Sgt. Jervis Middleton, a public information officer, said Wednesday that a criminal mischief report was taken and an extra patrol was set up.
With the garden set right again Tuesday, a kindergarten class was able to use it as a classroom to learn about life cycles, Wallingford told the Herald-Leader, and Girl Scout groups planted vegetables in an adjacent vegetable garden.
Bridget Abernathy, a parent involved in designing the space, said the butterfly and pollinator garden was planted April 14 in front of the school on Woodland Avenue.
The garden serves as an outdoor classroom and will soon be certified as a Monarch Waystation through the national Monarch butterfly monitoring and research organization, Monarch Watch, she said.
Abernathy and Wallingford said three large spice bush shrubs and the 70-plus native perennials were purchased from Michler’s Greenhouses and the University of Kentucky Horticulture Club, with a “Green Grant” given by Fayette County Public Schools.
Maxwell staff and Fayette County Schools grounds and maintenance staff spent time and effort to evaluate and prepare the site for the new garden, Abernathy said. More than $500 of the school funds were used for the establishment of the garden, and dozens of staff and family volunteer hours were used to design, select plants and plant the garden.
“Maxwell families are upset and disappointed, and will not tolerate this aggressive act,” Abernathy said.
“Maxwell Elementary will continue to value and teach principles of love and kindness,” Wallingford said.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments