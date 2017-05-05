Longtime Lexington civic volunteer Rebecca Faulconer dies

Rebecca Faulconer, whose work as a community volunteer in Lexington helped create the School for the Creative and Performing Arts and extend the public library into neighborhoods, died Thursday at her home after a brief illness. She was 81.
Before starting her work as a community volunteer, Faulconer, a native of Richmond, Va., taught art education for 16 years at Asbury College in Wilmore. She was a graduate of West Hampton University of Richmond, where she received honors with a double major in French and fine arts. She received a master’s degree in art education from the University of Kentucky.
As a volunteer, she took most pride in helping create the creative and performing arts school in Lexington.
“She was so enthusiastic about art and sharing it with children,” said her husband of 55 years, Dr. Harold Faulconer, a retired surgeon.
Mrs. Faulconer was appointed to the Lexington Public Library Advisory Board in 1991 and to the Board of Trustees in 1995.
She served on the board until 2002.
On the board, she helped develop the library’s long-range goals and strategic plans and pushed for the library system to branch out into accessible neighborhood locations. She also served as a longtime liaison between the Lexington Public Library and the Friends of the Library.
She recently began serving on the board for the Living Arts and Science Center.
Mrs. Faulconer volunteered for 32 years as a docent at the University of Kentucky Art Museum.
In addition to her husband, survivors include three children: Harold Hunter Faulconer of Lexington; Rebecca Lee Trimble of Lexington; and Andrea Faulconer Currens of Asheville, N.C.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Crestwood Christian Church in Lexington. Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be sent to the Living Arts and Science Center, 362 Martin Luther King Blvd., Lexington, KY, 40508.
Milward-North Broadway is handling arrangements.
