May 07, 2017 4:25 PM

Cats and gowns: UK’s Class of 2017

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky conducted commencement ceremonies at Rupp Arena on Sunday.

UK tweeted that more than 5,000 students were expected to graduate this past weekend, making it the largest in school history.

