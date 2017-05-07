Cats and gowns: UK’s Class of 2017

UK president Dr. Eli Capilouto hands a diploma to Zack McGeorge during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
Ramsey Meyers of Jacksonville, FL adjusts his cap as he awaits the processional during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
UK president Dr. Eli Capilouto speaks during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
Great cap worn by graduate during processional during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
Lion the service dog waited for the processional during graduation ceremonies on Sunday.
Matt Goins
during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
A University of Kentucky graduate wore her optimism on her cap during Sunday’s ceremony at Rupp Arena.
Matt Goins
UK president Dr. Eli Capilouto speaks during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
Great cap worn by graduate during processional during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
A graduate waves during the processional during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
Michelle Hurley waved her diploma after graduating during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena on Sunday.
Matt Goins
Fashionable footwear during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
UK president Dr. Eli Capilouto speaks during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
UK president Dr. Eli Capilouto hands a diploma to doctoral candidate Ching-Shu Jing Fang during UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
UK Commencement at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matt Goins
Comments