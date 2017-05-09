School lunch price likely to go up 10 cents this fall in Fayette County

Lunch prices in the 2017-18 school year would increase by 10 cents per meal for Fayette County Public School students under a proposal the school board will vote on later this month.
At Monday’s school board planning meeting, Director of Child Nutrition Michelle Coker said that the proposed increase is from $2.50 to $2.60 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Lunch prices would increase for students in grades 6-12 from $2.75 to $2.85.
Breakfast would stay the same price at $1.35 for all grades. Adult meals would stay the same at $2 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.
The approval of the proposed meal increase will allow the district Child Nutrition Program to be in compliance with federal regulations, which require the program to be adequately funded, board documents said.
The school board will vote on the proposal at its May 22 meeting. The board voted to increase the price of lunch for the 2016-17 school year as well.
In at least 37 out of 61 schools in Fayette County that have school meals, all students eat free regardless of income through a federal program. That happens when 40 percent of students in a school are eligible for free meals.
Coker told Fayette school board members she would like to see that number of schools in which all students eat free continue to increase.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
