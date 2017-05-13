Campbellsville University graduates record number of students

Campbellsville University awarded degrees to 558 graduate and undergraduate students in four graduation ceremonies Friday and Saturday.
When students who graduated in December are added, Campbellsville graduated 760 students for the 2016-17 academic year, a record for the Christian school.
State Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, a 1997 Campbellsville graduate and former faculty member, spoke at commencement Saturday.
The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award was presented to Aaron Nosich of Radcliff, who received a bachelor of science degree with a double major in political science and pastoral ministries. Nosich was president of the Student Government Association for two years.
He was also named Mr. Campbellsville University and received the Alumni Association’s Outstanding Senior Award at Honors and Awards Day in April.
Former board of trustees member Guy Montgomery received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, presented to a member of the community each year.
