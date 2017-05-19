Graduating senior had perfect attendance since kindergarten. How did he do it?

When Lafayette senior Shaun Cesario went to school Friday morning on his last day of high school, he also marked another milestone:
A record of perfect attendance since kindergarten.
He said he didn’t want to miss.
“I had friends at school so I wanted to go to school to talk to them and hang out with them,” said Shaun, 18.
“He doesn’t get sick very often,” said his mother Beth Cesario. “When he would get sick it would coincidentally be on a three-day weekend.”
Fayette County Public Schools officials did not immediately have numbers on whether any other students in the district also had perfect attendance.
Shaun started school at Stonewall Elementary where he received a plaque for perfect attendance then continued the streak at Jessie Clark Middle School and at Lafayette High School.
Cesario said while she would have wanted her son to stay home from school if he wasn’t feeling well, she couldn’t recall him asking to stay home on a day when school was in session.
In the last two years, Cesario said she and her husband encouraged their son on occasion by saying, “You’re so close.”
Shaun, who is headed to Bradley University in Illinois in the fall, said that there were days when he might have been tempted to stay at home because he was feeling apathetic or concerned about a difficult test, but in the end he always decided, “Might as well get it done.”
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments